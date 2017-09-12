The Police Command in Enugu State has commenced investigation into an alleged explosion that rocked a former New Artisan Market on the outskirts of Enugu.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the explosion took place at the former New Artisan Market along Enugu-Port Harcourt Road on Monday at about 8 p.m.

He said that the command had dispatched its crack team of investigators, mainly from its Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), to the scene of the incident.

The spokesman said that the EOD team was currently combing the entire area and its environs in order to ensure that it was safe and secure for all.

Amaraizu, however, said that no life was lost in the incident.

“The command through its operatives has commenced full scale investigation into the alleged incident of explosion at the scrap site of the former New Artisan Market in Enugu.

“The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained and no life was lost.

“However, the incident is alleged to have caused minor destruction in a nearby food shop, including two vehicles parked near the said shop,’’ he said.

He advised residents of the state and travelers along the road not to panic as “the command is on ground and on top of the situation to unravel the causes of the incident’’.

“The command is advising the good people of the state, particularly residents of that axis not to entertain fear or panic, but to go about their normal lawful businesses.

“All hands are on deck, the command is working in partnership with relevant sister security agencies and stakeholders to ensure a safe and secure Enugu and its environs,’’ he said.