The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command have arrested three suspected robbers who specialises in robbing motorists of their vehicles at gunpoint.

The suspects Saaor Liam, 37, of Konshisha village in, Benue State, Babangida Madaki, 30, of Mararaban-Rido, Kaduna State and Michael Joseph, 25, of Lugbe, in the FCT, were arrested at Pantaker Market, Kaduna, while trying to sell off one the cars they stole.

Items recovered from them included, one golden colour Toyota sienna bus with registration number, GGE 752 DH and two mobile telephone handsets.

They were arrested following reports by residents of Fasali community in the FCT, where they invaded the compound of some residents and robbed them of cash, mobile phones and a Toyota sienna bus that was parked in the compound at gun point.

Upon receiving the complaint, police detectives attached to Kuje Division, went into action through a sting and arrested the suspects while trying to sell off the sienna car at the popular Panteka, market in kaduna.

However, one of the gang member who was also the armourer of the group, was said to have escaped with two locally-made pistols on sighting the detectives and was now on the run.

Public Relations Officer, in charge of the FCT, police command, Anjuguri Manzah, said the suspects have been transferred to the Command Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and possible prosecution, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing armourer with the two locally made pistols.