Peter Young, an official of the Federal Road Safety Commission, says his divorce-seeking wife, Dorcas, does not deserve custody of their two children as she had already abandoned them.

Young who testified in a divorce suit filed by Dorcas before a Nyanya Customary Court, Abuja, said that the petitioner abandoned the children.

Young said, “The reason why I cannot give her my two children is that on May 2, she ran away with one man and did not come back.

“When she eventually came back, she came with her brothers to pick her belongings.

“I and my uncle were on our knees, begging her to at least go with the little baby that was one year old.

“She refused, saying that her brother said she should pick only what belongs to her.

“That the children are my blood, so they belong to me.

“I was on my knees crying and begging her, but she refused; now she is coming and want them to be in her custody.”

The respondent told the court that he was capable of taking care of the children and would not let them stay with Dorcas.

He did not oppose the divorce but urged the court to grant him divorce and custody of the two children of the marriage.

Dorcas, the petitioner, denied all the allegations and prayed the court to grant her custody of the children.

The Judge, Jemilu Jega, ordered the respondent to bring the children before the court on Sept. 28 for further hearing.