The Police in Adamawa State on Tuesday said it had foiled an armed robbery at the old GRA, Jimeta, Yola, and in the process killed one suspect and arrested two others.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Othman Abubakar, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola that the command received a distress call at 1am from one Alhaji Bakari that armed robbers had invaded his house.

“When we received the call, we immediately deployed our Anti Robbery Squad to cordon off the area.

“On sighting our men, the suspects opened fire on them and in the exchange of gunfire one of the suspects was killed and two others arrested,” Abubakar said.

He said that the command would not relent “until the people are able to sleep with their two eyes closed”.

The Police Public Relations Officer called on the people to always report any suspicious movement to the nearest security post for an immediate response.