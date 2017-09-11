A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 56-year-old gardener, Kenneth Ikechukwu, to four-month imprisonment for stealing four turkeys, a pot, and other items.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict an option to pay N10,000 fine.

Sadiq advised the convict to desist from committing crimes, adding that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

Ikechukwu, who resides at Kuje, FCT, was convicted on a two-count of criminal trespass and theft.

The convict, who pleaded ‘guilty’ to the charges, pleaded for leniency.

Earlier, prosecutor, Florence Auhioboh, had told the court that one Kpeku Gospel, of Army Officers Transit Camp, Life Camp, Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on September 4.

Auhioboh said the complainant reported that on September 3, the convict jumped the fence into the camp and stole four live turkeys and one electric iron.

The convict also stole one car battery, one cooking pot and a pair of shoe, Auhioboh said.

She said during the police investigation, Ikechukwu confessed to the crime, and that the items, except one of the turkeys, were recovered from him.

The prosecutor said the offences were punishable under sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.