A 35-year-old rape suspect, Ahmadu Musa, on Monday confessed to the Niger State Child Rights Protection Agency how he sexually abused a 4 year-old girl in Minna.

Mr. Musa, a resident of New Market, near Gwari Market, Chanchaga Local Government Area, admitted that he sexually abused the victim once, but could not recall the exact date and month.

“I saw her passing in front of my house, I called her to buy pure water for me, I then lured her and had sex with her.

“The second time I called the girl to the uncompleted building and I was about removing my trouser to urinate before the act when I was caught,” he said.

Abdulmumini Aliyu, Chairman of Drugs and Crime is Haram (DC Haram), who apprehended the suspect, told the agency that Mr. Musa was an unrepentant criminal who had been convicted for various crimes in the past.

“Musa has been arrested on several occasions for various crimes. He has served several jail terms and each time he gets released he will commit another crime.

“Today, luck ran out on him when he pretended to send the victim to buy him pure water and then lured her to an uncompleted building to sexually abuse her again.

“Thank God for a Good Samaritan, who noticed his strange behaviour and decided to follow him to the uncompleted building where he lured the victim and raised alarm before he was caught.

“The women around the area came to the victim’s rescue and beat the suspect mercilessly.

“He would have been killed, but for the timely intervention of our men,’’ Mr. Aliyu said.

Meanwhile, Mairam Kolo, Director-General of the Child Rights Protection Agency, said that the suspect had been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Mrs. Kolo, however, said that the agency would monitor the case to ensure justice for the victim.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence contravened Section 18, sub-section 2, of Niger State Child Rights Law that prescribes life sentence for convicts.