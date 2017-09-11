A Karu Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Monday sentenced a rejected suitor, Emmanuel Egbo, to four-month imprisonment for assaulting a lady who had rejected his amorous advances.

Egbo, 27, a salesman residing at Ungwar Tiv community in Karu, was arraigned on a three-count of assault occasioning harm, unlawful restraint and criminal intimidation.

The judge, Mr. Hassan Ishaq, however, gave the convict an option of fine of N9,000, ordering that Egbo should pay the complainant, one Chioma Ugo, N15,000 as compensation for medical expenses.

Ishaq also ordered the convict to write an undertaking to bear any other expenses incurred with regard to the treatment of the assaulted lady.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mrs. Helen Ashasim, told the court that Ugo, who also resides at Ungwa Tiv community in Karu, had, on August 31, reported a case of assault, unlawful imprisonment and criminal intimidation at the Karu Police Station.

Ashasim said the complainant alleged that on a fateful day, Egbo had called her on the phone to assist him to purchase some drugs because he was indisposed.

The prosecutor said the convict, who was a neighbour to Ugo, had previously asked her out but she refused.

Ashasim said when Ugo got to Egbo’s entrance and knocked, he opened the door, dragged her in and threatened to forcefully rape her for not agreeing to an amorous relationship with him.

“When the complainant began shouting, Egbo prevented her exit from his apartment and began to assault her.

“He inflicted severe injuries on the lady before she was eventually rescued by her younger brother, who was in the house,’’ the prosecutor said.

She said the complainant was rushed to a hospital in Nyanya, where she had been receiving medical treatment and had spent N15,000 so far.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 250, 256 and 397(b) of the Penal Code.

After listening to the charges, Egbo pleaded ‘guilty’ but urged the court to be lenient with him