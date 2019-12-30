<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 13-year-old boy, who allegedly stabbed another teenager to death with a broken bottle, was, on Monday, remanded by an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Newsmen report that the defendant is facing a count of murder.

NAN also reports that the plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adeola Adedayo, remanded the defendant at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys, Oregun, and adjourned the case till January 29, 2020.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 15, at 6am at Iyana-Oba, Orange Market, Ojo.

He said the defendant used a broken bottle to stab the deceased, simply identified as Nnamdi, in the chest.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.