A 13-year-old boy in Katsina State has reportedly cut off the penis of an Inspector of Police, Lawal Mohammed, during a forced intercourse.

The act of sodomy has been confirmed by the police.

According to available information, Mohammed, during the act in Tudun Markabu, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, had part of his penis slashed off.

This led to his being rushed to Faskari General Hospital, Katsina State.

But based on threat to his life, he was then moved to an undisclosed hospital.

Mohammed was said to have been transferred from Sabuwar Local Government Area to Kankara before his recent posting to Faskari.

The development was confirmed by the Spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah.

Isah said: “We received a complaint from members of the community that a Police Inspector was involved in an immoral act and was injured in the process.

“We had to move him to a hospital for further treatment after he was found in a pool of his blood.

“All we are after now is saving his life.

“After that, the command will investigate him on the allegation that he was having sex with a 13-year-old boy when part of his penis was cut off by the boy.

“The outcome of the investigation will determine the next line of action by the command.”