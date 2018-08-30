An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court has remanded 13 persons in prison for allegedly inciting public disturbance and belonging to a cult.

The Magistrate, Mr A.M. Ibrahim, who gave the order, said they should be kept behind bars until the next date of adjournment.

Ibrahim also ordered that the community leader who the police claimed reported the case, should appear in court at its next sitting.

The accused pleaded not guilty, saying that they were arrested in front of their house.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Nasir Yusuf told the court that on Aug. 29, Mustapha Habeeb and 12 others were transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters at Adewole, Ilorin, to the State CID for investigation.

Yusuf said that on Aug.28, a community leader, Alhaji Isiaka Subair of Isale Jagun, reported the incident at the police station.

He said the complainant reported that some boys with inscription of Badoo on some of their vests, assembled and started smoking hemp, thereby disturbing the peace of the community.

Yusuf said that immediately the Police were alerted, they went to the scene, but the boys started throwing stones, bottles and also shot the tyre of the police vehicle.

“The accused persons were arrested at the scene while others ran away.”

The prosecutor, however, said that the community leader had testified against them at the police station that they were among the cult members disturbing the community.

The offences contravened Sections 2, 97, and 114 of the Penal Code.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 7 .