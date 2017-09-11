Residents of Tudun Wada in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State said on Sunday that the torrential rain in the area since Friday had caused flooding which exhumed corpses from the Tudun Wada Cemetery.

It was gathered on Sunday that apart from the Tudun Wada Cemetery, some other cemeteries in the ancient city of Kano were equally affected.

The residents said the development showed that burial grounds in the Kano metropolis were in a deplorable condition and needed urgent attention.

They said incidents of flood washing away dead bodies were not new in the town.

Some of the residents of Tundun Wada, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed that human skeletons, as well as fresh corpses, had been washed out of their graves by the flood in the area.

One of them said, “Whenever there is heavy rainfall, most of our dead bodies would be washed out and seen floating in the burial ground.’’

“We are calling on the government to intervene and save us from an impending epidemic.’’

The newsmen, who visited the area, noticed that some corpses littered the community’s cemetery, just as it was also observed that spaces for graves had been exhausted.

The residents said that they recycled some used portion of land to dig graves.

The Ward Head, Tudun Wada, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammed, said, “Residents of this area have for long been experiencing flooding. It is a source of worry to us.”

Calls to the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ibrahim Gesto, rang out. He had also yet to reply to a text message sent to the phone.