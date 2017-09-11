Seven suspected members of cult groups have been accused of invading the Peremabiri Police Division and forcefully releasing one Prince Ayibalaifa from the cell.

The police said the suspects had been arrested and were being detained by the Bayelsa State Police Command.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Asuquo Amba, said the cult members inflicted injury on one of the policemen on duty, Corporal Elijah Osara, during the attack on the station in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

The CP, who paraded the suspects, gave their names as Douye Koufe, 23; Wisdom Reuben, 23; Solomon Jackson, 18; Samuel Odozi, 20; Thomas Canan, 23; Andy Daves, 24; and Junior Japhter, 23.

He said the suspects had confessed to being members of the Greenlanders cult, except Douye Koufe, who claimed to belong to the Icelanders.

Amba said investigation was ongoing, stressing that the suspects would be prosecuted as soon as investigation was concluded.

The CP, who lamented the attack on the station, said Peremabiri Police Division was one of the new facilities the authorities were trying to rebuild after it was sacked by militants sometime ago.

He said since the militants’ attack on the area, the police and the government had been trying to bring back civil authority to the area.

Amba said, “We still have the problem of cult activities in the area. We have been trying to nip this problem in the bud, but we still see that we have not completely succeed. The arrest is continuous.

“Peremabiri division is one of the new facilities we are trying to rebuild because the place was sacked by militants.

“The seven cult members from Greenlanders and Icelanders invaded the police station to rescue one Prince Ayibalaifa, who was detained for indecent assault. They rescued the person and escaped, but they were all rearrested.’’

The commissioner also said the police had arrested 31-year-old Isa Mohammed on Tombia Road, Yenagoa, for killing three vultures.

He said the suspect used to kill, roast and sell vultures to members of the public for consumption.

Amba said the suspect confessed to killing and taking the vultures to Kano for sale and for medical purposes.

“The suspect claimed that he is a member of the Kano State zoological office. Preliminary investigation revealed that this is the second time he will be killing vultures in Bayelsa State.

“He has been charged to court for conduct likely to cause breach of the peace,’’ he added.