A nursing mother was reportedly crushed to death by truck while crossing at Siun axis along Siun-Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway on Saturday.

The accident was said to have been caused by speeding by the driver of the truck.

The truck after crushing the woman who was said to be nursing a three-month baby, later hit two other men, before it came to a halt.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the accident occurred around 9am and the ill-fated vehicle was a Mercedes Actros truck with number plate PKP 464 XA.

He said, “The information gathered by our operatives at the scene of the accident indicated that the driver of the truck was said to be speeding.

“After it crushed the woman, the truck hit two men other men who sustained injuries.”

Akinbiyi said the driver took to his heels immediately after the auto crash, while police had towed the truck to the station.

He said the corpse of the victim had been handed over to her family because doctors at the Olabisi Olabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, were on strike.