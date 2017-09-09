The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has ordered the Officer-in-Charge of ‘X’ SQUAD to arrest three police officers caught extorting motorists around Surulere area of the State.

Edgal has also ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration of the Lagos State Police Command to issue the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of the area a query and also report his conduct to higher authorities for poor supervision of his men, according to the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The CP also ordered that henceforth only Heads of Departments, Area Commanders and DPOs who are directly in charge of their Departments or stations are allowed to sign a detention order in the Command.

The CP said under no circumstances should any other person sign a detention order.

Edgal further stated that any area command found guilty of unworthy or shameful act to the police force, the Area Commander or DPO will be held liable for unnecessary detention of citizens.

According to him: “It has become very vital for all officers and men in Lagos State Police Command to adhere to these instructions and on no account will the fundamental rights of the citizens of Lagos be trampled upon under my watch.”

The CP said the officers found guilty of extorting motorists are currently facing disciplinary actions and the police force in the State will no longer tolerate any act of lawlessness from its personnel.