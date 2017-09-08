A 28-year-old man, Naziru Isa, was on Friday dragged by the Police before a Kano Magistrate Court for allegedly defiling a four-year-old boy.

Isa, who resides at Dandago Quarters Kano, was charged to court for defilement.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that Muhammad Ayuba reported the matter at Gwale police Division on Aug. 13.

Lale said the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 12 at his resident.

He said the defendant lured the complainant’s son to his room and had canal knowledge of him.

“The defendant later gave him (the boy) groundnut and asked him not to tell anyone. The boy, however, told his father,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 284 of the Criminal code of Kano State.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered that the remand of the defendant in prison custody pending his bail application.

Jibril adjourned the matter until Oct. 5 for mention.