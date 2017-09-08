An Oshogbo Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded in prison, a 25-year-old man, Olarewaju Yusuf, over alleged murder of one Wahab Ismaila, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Yusuf, who was also accused of belonging to the Eiye secret cult, is standing trial for conspiracy and murder, among others charges.

The plea of the accused was not taken and the Magistrate, Mrs Habibatu Bashir, ordered that he be kept in prison custody.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Sunday Ajayi, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug.11 at about 12:01 a.m. at Oja Oba area of Osogbo, the Osun capital.

Ajayi alleged that Yusuf conspired with some other persons at large to take Ismaila’s life, adding that they used a cow’s bone, a cutlass and an axe to kill him.

He said the offence contravened Sections 64(a), 324, 316 and 516 of the Criminal Code cap 34 Vol.11 Laws of Osun, 2003.

The case was adjourned till Oct. 25 for mention.