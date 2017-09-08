A 29-year-old, Adekunle Lawal, who allegedly gunned down a man, Yusuf Elegushi, a prince of the Elegushi royal family in Lagos, was on Friday remanded in Ikoyi Prison on the orders of an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Lawal, whose address was not given, was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on murder.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, who gave the ruling, said the accused should remain behind bars pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

- Advertisement -

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf, a graduate of Business Administration from the University of Lagos, was the son of a Lagos High Chief, Muritala Adedoyin Elegushi.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Chinalu Uwadione told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 17, 2016 at 7.30 p.m. at Solution Base Bus Stop, Alagutan in Lekki.

He said the accused had shot Yusuf Elegushi on the head while he was trying to rescue a victim who had earlier been shot by Lawal.

The offences contravened Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case has been adjourned until Oct. 20.