The Kano State Police Commissioner, Mr. Rabi’u Yusuf, has inaugurated a team of Police detectives to investigate last Saturday’s clash between two factions of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano metropolis.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Magaji Majiya, disclosed this while addressing a news conference in Kano on Friday.

He said the team, headed by DCP in charge of Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Mr. Ahmed Muhammad Azare, had been mandated to find out the immediate and remote causes of the clash that occurred on Sept. 2.

According to him, the team has also been directed to identify the victims, attackers, their sponsors or masterminds as well as any action or inaction against the Police.

He assured that anybody found culpable would be arrested and prosecuted.

He called on the people of the state to cooperate with the Police to unmask perpetrators of the dastardly acts.

- Advertisement -

Majiya, however, dismissed a claim by Kwankwasiyya group that it sought for an audience with the Commissioner of Police, but the request was turned down.

“It is disheartening these same people that caused the pandemonium only for them to turn a leaf of shame against the Police that saved their lives from being lynched,” he said.

He said that no propaganda, intimidation, misrepresentation or total evasion of facts would deter the command from carrying out its constitutional duty of maintaining law and order.

“The Nigeria Police will not allow any group or organization, under whatever guise, to disrupt the relative peace the citizens of Kano State are currently enjoying.

“The command, hereby, wishes to issue a stern warning to all miscreants under whatever guise that it will not fold its arms and watch thugs unleashing mayhem in the state.

Several people sustained injuries during the clash at the Emir’s Palace between supporters of the immediate past Gov. Rabi’u Kwankwaso and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.