A 32-year-old engineer, Bayonne Lekan, was on Friday brought before Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly raping a minor at a construction site.

The accused, whose address is unknown, is facing a charge of child defilement.

Insp. Nurudeen Thomas, the prosecutor, told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in May at Maduko Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Thomas said the accused, who is a builder, was working at a site close to the eight-year-old girl’s house, where he sighted her.

“The girl went to their neighbour’s house to play when the parents went out and that was where the accused saw her and lured her to project site to rape her.”

According to him, the police have evidence to establish that the accused violated the girl.

The offence contravenes Section 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the accused may be sentenced to life imprisonment on conviction.

- Advertisement -

Lekan, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, describing the allegation as “laughable’’.

He said medical analysis had certified him impotent, adding “I am innocent of the charge as I have never had an erection in my life.’’

The accused asked the court to grant him bail, but it was opposed by the prosecutor.

“Your Worship, I am against granting the accused bail because he can jump bail.

“It is also in the interest of justice and public safety for him to be kept in detention to prevent a repeat of such act while this case is still pending,” the prosecutor said.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye granted the accused bail in the sum N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

The case was adjourned until Oct.11.