The Parish Priest of St. Thomas Catholic Church, Onilekere, Cement in Lagos State, Rev. Fr. A. Nwankwo, was in the early hours of Friday shot by suspected armed robbers.

According to information available, the men who shot him were part of those who attended the early morning mass.

After the mass, they were said to have requested to see the priest for prayer.

On getting access to Nwankwo, the armed men were said to have shouted at him: “Where is the money?”

But after waiting for a few seconds without any response from the priest, they shot him in the abdomen.

At this point, the Reverend Father started shouting for help.

The armed men escaped before parishioners arrived.

It was gathered that the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, has since visited the scene of the crime.

Nwankwo is said to be on danger list in the hospital as at the time of filing this report.

Recall that a Catholic Priest in Owerri, Imo State, Rev. Cyriacus Onunkwo, was six days ago shot dead by armed men.

Members of the armed gang, led by a sacked Police Constable, were arrested and paraded on Thursday.