The Plateau state Police Command has apprehended the runaway ritual killer suspect in Rivers state, Ifeanyi Dike.

Recall that twenty-three year old undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt, Ifeanyi Dike, killed eight-year-old Victory Chikamso Mezu and removed her body parts for ritual.

- Advertisement -

He escaped from the custody of the State CID in Port Harcourt after being paraded at the Police Headquarters.

A policeman, Sergeant Johnbosco Okorinize, is in prison custody for the escape.

There is serious jubilation at the Rivers State police headquarters when the state CID commander broke the news few minutes ago.