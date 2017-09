The Inspector Genral of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has announced plans to recruit 31,000 officers yearly for the next five years to effectively fight crimes in the country.

Idris made this nown on Thursday, while commissioning the new Nasarawa State police command headquarters on Shendam Road, Lafia.

According to him, the exercise would enable the agency to meet up with the United Nations (UN) standard of one policeman per four persons in every part of the country.