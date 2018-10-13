



A 12-year-old JSS student of Government Secondary School, State Housing Estate, Calabar, Cross River State has been electrocuted.

The incident occurred on Friday in front of the school compound around 2pm after school hour.

An eyewitness, who gave her name as Mrs Margaret, said that she saw the boy walk close to the pole where he was electrocuted.

“He placed his legs on the high tension naked wire on the ground which drew him close to the pole; he was there for over 15 minutes being burnt and unable to detach himself.

“I could not do anything because he was still being burnt.

“By that time, the other pupils, including the sisters of the deceased, school mates, the teachers and passersby were crying profusely but nobody could do anything since people were afraid to get closer,” she said.

Mrs Margaret said that by the time the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), the Fire Service and the Police arrived, the boy had died.

“They used dry stick to detach the body from the pole and before then, fire had burnt the boys’ private part, legs and other sensitive areas. He died on the spot” she told newsmen, adding “The Police took the corpse to the mortuary.”

The mother of the deceased who could not control herself was seen crying saying that her son, Isaac was the only male child out of the four children she had.

“I have just registered Isaac two months ago in the school and he was my only son,” she explained adding that his son was a very brilliant child in the family.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ms Irene Ugbo, told newsmen on phone Friday evening that the incident was regrettable.

“The young boy was returning from school when he stepped on naked wire and was electrocuted to death.

“The corpse has been deposited into the general hospital mortuary while investigations on the matter were continuing,” she said.