<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Port Harcourt Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters in Ishuizo, Egbu in Owerri, Imo State.

The suspects are: Samuel Chimaobi, Alex Udodiri, Ejike Chikamso, Nwanchukwu Michael and Obialor Samson.

Others are: Chukwudi Leo Asoegbu, Michael Opara, Uzukwu Chibuike Princewill, Okeke Mac Donald, Jonathan Chikwen Nature, Agu Emmanuel Ebere and Ikechi Lucky Obi.

They are among 23 persons apprehended in an early morning operation by the Commission on March 12, 2020.





However after careful screening, eleven suspects were released. Preliminary investigation has established the involvement of the remaining 12 suspects in various internet scams ranging from love scam, Bitcoin fraud, identity theft, trading scam, among others.

Items recovered from the suspects include 11 laptops, five android phones, four Nokia phones, one Techno phone, three WIFI, two modems and a wrist watch.

The suspects will soon be arraigned in court.