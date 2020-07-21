



Twelve senior officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were suspended indefinitely on Monday.

The officials were quizzed by the the Presidential Panel investigating the allegations of graft and misconduct against the former EFCC acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, and they all got their suspension letters Monday.

A top source said: “After being in limbo for one week, we got our suspension letters on Monday.

“We were informed that the suspension is indefinite. We have taken it in good faith. But most of us have not received queries in our career.

“We have not even appeared before any disciplinary committee. We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene by reversing the suspension.”





Some of those who appeared before the panel included some crack investigators, zonal heads and those in the Legal Unit.

One of the officials said: “It wasn’t a friendly session but we were able to make some clarifications on our performance in office.

“A Coordinator told the committee that service and loyalty to Nigeria guided their conduct in office rather than sentiments.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has also ordered the indefinite suspension of a top and ‘powerful’ official in the legal arm of the Commission (EFCC), identified as Abba Ibrahim.

The order, was handed down on Monday following a request by panel.