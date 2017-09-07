A 31-years-man, Hammed Olojo, who tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Lagos lagoon, was arraigned before an Ebute-Meta Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Olojo was brought before Magistrate O.O.A. Fowowe-Erusiafe on a one-count charge of attempted suicide.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Olatunde, told court that Olojo committed the offence on August 27 around 12:00p.m. on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Olatunde said the accused was apprehended while attempting to jump into the lagoon and was quickly restrained.

He said the offence contravened Section 235 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable under same.

Fowowe-Erusiafe, however, advised the accused that suicide was not the way out and that he should look at the brighter side of life.

The magistrate granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till November 16 for mention.