The abductors of the female students of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State, on Thursday confessed that they kidnapped, killed the students and thereafter sold their body parts for N15 million.

The three suspects who were arrested by the men of the Ondo State Police Command last week made the confession when they were paraded at the command’s headquarters of in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The suspects said they kidnapped, killed and later sold the body parts of two students of the institution, Miss Oladepo Blessing and Oluwasemilore Mary who were earlier declared missing.

According to the police, the decomposing body of one of the victims was later recovered where it was buried by the suspects.

The suspects are: Alfa Abdurafiu Tijani, John Adenitire a.k.a Emir and Fisayo Fasanu a.k.a Abore.

One of the suspects, Tijani, confessed that they abducted the students after they (students) had boarded commercial motorcycles in front of the school.

He said they were working for one Mr. Shile in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

Shile, according to the suspect, allegedly dealt in human part business for ritual purposes. Tijani said he had not been paid for the last service rendered before the arrest.

He said, “We have kidnapped three female students, we killed them removed their left breast and left arm and we sold them for N5million for a pair of left breast and left arm.

“We have somebody that sent us. He is Shile, he is leader of the group that collected the body parts from us. But he has not paid us yet for this last service.”

Parading the suspects, the state commissioner of police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, said the suspects would be charged to court very soon.