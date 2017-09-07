A 25-year-old man, Babatunde Adeoye, who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, Miss Kehinde Olomola, with a broken bottle was on Thursday arraigned in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is facing a count charge of assault.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on August 1 at Obada Estate, Magbon, Badagry.

He said the accused stabbed the complainant over her refusal to prepare food.

“The accused and the complainant were arguing over the latter’s refusal to prepare food for the former when the accused took a bottle, broke it, then stabbed her on her arm and leg,” Ikem said.

Ikem said the offence contravened Section 171 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria 2011.

The accused pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offence stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.

The magistrate, Mr. Jimoh Adefioye, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum and adjourned the case till October 5 for mention.