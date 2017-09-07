A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court on Thursday sentenced one Mudasir Mohammed (24) to six months jail for stealing seven chickens.

The Judge, Mohammed Marafa, however, gave the convict an option of N30, 000 fine, warning him to desist from committing crime.

Mohammed, who resides at Phase 2, Kubwa, Abuja, was convicted for criminal trespass and theft.

The Prosecutor, John Okpa, told the court that Usman Abdullahi of Gado Nasko, Kubwa, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Aug. 14.

He said the convict criminally trespassed into the complainant’s farm and dishonestly stole seven chickens, valued at N14, 000.

Okpa said that the accused was arrested while he attempted to escape, noting that the offence contravened Sections 342 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Mohammed pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.