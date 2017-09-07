A 33-year-old anti-kidnapping police Sergeant, Daniel Nwankwo, an indigene of Abia State, serving in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has been killed by a kidnapping kingpin at Obot Ndom Community, in Uyo , the state capital.

Nwankwo, attached to anti-kidnapping unit of Akwa Ibom Police Command headquarters, was killed during official assignment with three other police officers from his unit.

While the three other officers returned, Nwankwo did not come back. He had left left the command on April 21 for the official assignment.

His family said that they learnt of Nwankwo’s death through a post on the social media by one David Ekeng, who announced his obituary.

According to them, since that news was broken on the social media, various efforts they made to get an official response on the matter has not yielded any fruitful result .

They explained during a media briefing that neither the Inspector General of police nor the Akwa Ibom state Police Commissioner has replied their letter of inquiry over the matter.

Nwankwo, with force number 424092 hails from the family of late Jeremiah Nwankwo, of Umuagbara compound, Umuoguji Village of Abala Autonomous Community of Obingwa LGA, of Abia state.

The family is calling on President Muhammadu Buhari , to intervene and urge the Nigerian Police Force to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of their son.

Also called to intervene are the National Assembly, Governors of Akwa Ibom and Abia states respectively, the state Assemblies, Nigerian Bar Association, Civil Society Groups, Nigerian Union of Journalists and the public at large.

In a four page press statement they made available to newsmen, signed by one Evangelist Nwankwo M. Chukwuemeka, said to be an elder brother to Nwankwo, the family stated that the slain policeman was last seen on April 21, 2017, before leaving with three other officers to Obot Ndom Community, where they were sent to go and arrest a criminal kingpin.

“While the three other police Officers returned from the trip, Nwankwo, whose police number did not come back”, the family stated . While the police tried to hide the incident from us, we got to know about it through a social media post by one David Ekeng, who announced his obituary on Saturday, April 22, 2017, a day after he went for the official assignment. Since then, the family has made efforts to confirm the rumor through writing several letters to Akwa Ibom state police commissioner and the IGP without getting any response”.

They also stated that the Senator representing them at the Senate, Senator Eninnaya Abaribe, has raised the matter at the floor of the Senate, but still the police has refused to come up with any information as to whether he is alive or dead.

“Efforts made to see Akwa Ibom state Police Commissioner was rebuffed as we were treated with disdain, disregard and highest level of insensitivity, while the IGP keep assuring us that something was being done about it”, the family said.