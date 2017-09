Suspected killers of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo, has been arrested.

The cleric was kidnapped by some gunmen in Orlu, Imo State in his car on Friday.

He was said to be returning home to organise the funeral of his father when he was abducted at gunpoint.

His remains were later discovered in Omumma, in the Oru East Local Government Area on Saturday.