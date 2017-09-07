The police on Thursday arraigned one Emeka Unwaibe at a Grade 1 Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly assaulting a police officer while on lawful duty.

The defendant of Byazhin by ECWA Church, Kubwa, Abuja, is facing a charge of criminal force and assault to deter a public servant from his lawful duty.

The Prosecutor, John Okpa, told the court that Insp. Albehu Micah, attached to Byazhin Across Police out Station‎, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Sept. 5.

He said while the complainant was on routine patrol along Byazhin by ECWA Church, Kubwa, Abuja, he saw a motorcycle, suspected to be stolen.

He alleged that while the complainant attempted to take the motorcycle to the station, the defendant assaulted and dragged him in a manner to deter him from performing his lawful duty.

Okpa said in the process, the defendant tore the police officer’s official uniform valued at N10, 000

He said the offence ‎contravened Section 267 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Mohammed Marafa, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 1 for hearing.