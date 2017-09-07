The Abia State police command yesterday arraigned 10 tricycle (Keke) operators for allegedly instigating a clash between their members and soldiers of the 14 Brigade Ohafia last Monday at Isigate in Umuahia.

The suspects were arraigned before an Umuahia Magistrate Court 1 presided over by L. Ugbaja on eight count charge of conspiring to commit felony to wit, riotous assembly. The offence is punishable under section 516A of the criminal code law cap 80, Vol- 3 laws of Abia state 2005.

The suspects were Maduka Okoro, 42; Kelechi C. Okoro 29; Onyekachi Eyera 33; David Eke 38; Udochukwu Omekara 34 and Chinedu Ogbonna, 25.

Others were Chukwudi Mmesoroonye, 24; Okwudiri Nwagwu, 41; Ihedigbo Monday, 45 and Sunday Eze, 25.

Other charges against them include: act to commit a misdemeanor and malicious damage to property; taking part in riotous act; willfully and unlawfully breaking the wind shield of a Hilux vehicle property of the Nigerian army; resisting arrest and wounding one Private Eze Kenneth of the Nigerian army.

One of the charges specifically said that Maduka Okoro on the same date disabled and wounded one Private Eze Kenneth of the Nigerian Army with his AK 47 rifle magazine which is a punishable offence and wounding one Lance Corporal Ayaogu of the Nigerian Army.

Counsel to the suspects, Mr. G. I. Chionye argued that soldiers have no business being at Isigate extorting money from motorists. He said the offence is bailable and applied for their bail.

The presiding magistrate granted them bail in the sum of N400,000 each and surety in like sum.

Granting them bail, Magistrate Ugbaja said the sureties must tender before the court evidence of three years tax clearance and the case was adjourned to 18th of September this year.