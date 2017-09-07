The State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti-Yaba, Lagos, yesterday arraigned a man before a Magistrate Court, who claimed to be the Oba of Lagos and using same to perpetrate fraud in the proposed Lekki Airport Investment project.

The police told the court that the suspect falsely presented himself to the victim, who is the complainant, Moriselade Ajoke, as the trustee of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Akiolu and was alleged to have fraudulently collected N15 million from the complainant under the pretense of assisting her to procure a slot in the proposed Lekki Free Airport Investment.

However, at the hearing yesterday, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges. The presiding magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Ajibade, admitted him to bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in the like sum and adjourned the matter till October 16 for trial.

Meanwhile, the Olusesi royal family of Olugborogan town in Eti-Osa Local Council of Lagos State has called on the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, to step into the continuous use of their names for the purpose of causing destruction in Olugborogan community.

This was stated in a statement jointly signed by the Head and Secretary of the Olusesi family, Prince Rotimi Olusesi and Prince Oluwakemi Olusesi. They alleged that one Fakorede has been “using thugs and policemen to harass the community and lay claim to land that does not belong to him on the ground that he is close to the Vice President.”