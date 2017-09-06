A member of a criminal gang has shot dead a member of his gang during an attack on the president of the Lagos Street Traders Association in Benin City, Edo State, Comrade David Ohenhen.

Comrade Ohenhen also died in the attack.

According to the wife of the late Ohenhen, Evelyn the late gang member was shot by his colleague while trying to shot her husband.

Late Comrade Ohehen was reportedly attacked at his residence at 2, Ehi Street, off Eboniyeke Street in Egor Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the body of the late gang member was dumped at a nearby road by his members.

Providing details of the incident, Mrs Ohenhen said the gunmen gained access to their apartment by leading a neighbour to their door

She noted that one of the gunmen pointed gun at her husband and ordered her to leave the room.

She said, “as I was begging him to tell me what he wanted and leave my husband alone, my husband pounced on him.

“They dragged themselves to the door. As my husband was about to throw him off the stairs, his friend rushed out from one of the rooms where our children were and fired a shot.

“The bullet hit my husband and also killed his partner in the process.”

Evelyn stated that the attack occurred after her husband returned from court to respond to a case of alleged financial misappropriation leveled against him by some executive members of the association.

Edo police spokesman, DSP Moses Nkombe, confirmed the incident and said three persons have been arrested.