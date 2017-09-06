The chairman of Bureau De Change Association, Borno Crescent, Apapa, Lagos, Garba Hussaini, 50, has been arrested and arraigned before a Tinubu Magistrate Court for allegedly obtaining the sum of N8, 846, 250 from a customer, Emmanuel Aghogho Ivwurie under false pretence.

Hussaini was arrested by the operatives of the Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos and arraigned before a Tinubu Magistrates Court, Lagos on a two-count charge of felony to wit. stealing.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Francis Igbinovia, informed the court that the accused committed the alleged offence on 8 October, 2013 in Apapa.

Igbinovia told the court that the complainant entrusted the sum of N8, 846, 250 to the accused as a Bureau De Change agent to help him purchase the sum of USD52, 500 equivalents to the naira but that the accused instead converted the money to his personal use.

- Advertisement -

He said that when all efforts by the complainant to retrieve the money from the accused proved futile, he reported the matter to the police leading to arrest of the accused.

Igbinovia said that the offences the accused committed were punishable under sections 312 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Hussaini, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the open court and Chief Magistrate J.K Ayeye granted him bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayeye stated that the two sureties must be a community leader and adjourned the case till 12 October, 2017 for trial.