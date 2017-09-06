The Kebbi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has uncovered activities of fraudsters alleged to be extorting money from innocent people for recruitment into the corps.

The state commandant of the corps, Sammani Ringim, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday that the fraudsters had been extorting money from the public under the pretext of facilitating their recruitments into the NSCDC.

Ringim said the fraudsters lied and collected money from unemployed people under the pretext that the NSCDC was recruiting.

- Advertisement -

The fraudsters alleged that they would facilitate the recruitment of their victims into the corps after they had collected money from them.

“We are using this opportunity to alert members of the public against these fraudsters. The NSCDC is not recruiting now. We will make it public anytime we are ready to recruit’’, he said.

He advised people to alert the corps of the activities of fraudsters stressing that the command had embarked on measures that would lead to the arrest of the fraudsters.

Ringim, who did not disclose the amount extorted from the public, urged the public to await official statement on recruitment process into the corps.