For allegedly stealing batteries valued at N3m belonging to MTN, two men – Ikechukwu Nwobodo and Okechukwu Benjamin – were on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused — Nwobodo, 33, a technician and resident of Aguda area of Lagos, and Benjamin, 32, an engineer and resident of Yaba, Lagos — are being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, the accused committed the offences on May 21 at Ojodu on the outskirts of Lagos.

He said that the accused conspired to steal vital batteries valued at N3m, a property of MTN.

Awase said that the accused, who were contractors of the company, were caught by the security manager while on a routine visit to the branch.

“The security manager saw a Ford bus in front of the company loaded with the company’ s batteries and he discovered that 12 vital batteries were removed from where they were installed.

“He quickly alerted the management and the accused were arrested, while the stolen batteries were recovered from them, ” he told the court.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 287 prescribes three years jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides at least two years for conspiracy.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offences and were granted bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mr. J.I. Adigun, said the sureties should be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 18 for mention.