A Suya seller, Halilu Abdulahi, on Wednesday at an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, pleaded guilty to an attempt to slit the throat of a four-year-old girl.

Abdullahi, 40, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate A.O. Ajibade on two charges of attempted murder and unlawful assault.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Hafsat Ajibode, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Aug. 18 at 5.35 p.m. at No. 1, Denton St., Ebute Meta.

She said the accused lured the four-year-old girl, Alimat Durojaiye, with biscuit while she was playing with her peers and had attempted to slit her throat with a knife.

“The accused had fled with the child to Whitesands area in Oyingbo market where he attempted to cut her throat with a knife.

“A passerby, Muritala Mahmud, who heard the screaming of the minor, rushed to save her, and in the process got his left hand bitten by the accused while trying to escape,” she said.

The reports that the offences contravened Sections 173 and 230 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

Ajibade has fixed Sept. 11 for facts and sentence.