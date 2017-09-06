A 39-year-old tricycle driver, Agboola Seun, who allegedly assaulted a police officer, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Seun, who resides at No. 3, Iresi St., Orile-Agege, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of assault and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told court that the accused committed the offences with some others still at large on Aug. 21 at Iyana-Ipaja, a Lagos suburb.

Eruada said the accused beat up Sgt. Okoyomo Emmanuel, who tried to arrested him for a traffic offence.

“The accused and his accomplice descended on him and beat him to a pulp.”

The offences contravened Sections 172 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Newsmen report that Section 172 prescribes a three-year jail term for assault, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, granted him bail in the sum of N25, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties should be gainfully employed and should show evidence of a two-year tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Anifowoshe adjourned the case until Sept. 20 for mention.