The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal, has issued a stern warning to criminals operating in the state, saying he would ensure that the residents of the state sleep well.

Edgal said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, at the State House in Alausa, Ikeja.

His words: “I want to assure that under my watch, you will have no cause for complaints or concerns, we will serve the people of Lagos with all our hearts and might, let me use this opportunity also to warn criminal elements that it will not be business as usual.”

“I also want to warn officers and men of the command that issues of human rights abuses, corruption, indiscipline generally will no longer be a slap on the wrists, the full weight of police regulations and the law will be meted out on anybody found wanting under my watch.”

Furthermore, Governor Ambode the new Lagos Police boss of government’s support to ensure his success in office.

“It is gratifying that the new Police Commissioner is very much familiar with the security architecture of the State.”

“We are comfortable that he (Edgal) does not have to start trying to learn the ropes because he is very familiar with the security architecture of the State and the enormity of the assignment that has been given to him; on our part, we will ensure that we support him as well as men and officers of the State Command,” the governor said.