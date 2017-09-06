No fewer than three persons were shot dead on Monday night by unknown gunmen believed to be cultists in Ipoo Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A source said that Ogechi Amesi and his brother, Chinumezi Amesi, from Ibaa community in Emohua LGA and one other person yet to be identified were shot dead by the gunmen at a shop in Ipoo community.

A relative of the victims, Iheanyi Njoku, in a telephone chat, said the suspected cultists stormed the barbing salon owned by the two brothers and opened fire killing three and leaving one other with bullet wounds.

Njoku also disclosed that security operatives, who responded to the distress call by the indigenes of the community in connection to the killings, had arrested some suspects in connection to the incident.

A senior police officer attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, who also confirmed the attack, said security operatives, who were alerted to the killings had moved in to restore normalcy.

The policeman added that the remains of two of the victims had been deposited in a mortuary, while one had been buried.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, said he had not been briefed on the incident.

Meanwhile, the member representing Ikwerre State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Azubuike Wanjoku, has condemned the killings at Ipoo.

Wanjoku, in a statement on Tuesday, said it was inhuman for anyone to take the life of another, especially, when other youths were already campaigning for peace for the sake of development.

Wanjoku, who is also the President-General of Ikwerre Youth Movement, called on security operatives to ensure that those behind the killings were made to face the law.