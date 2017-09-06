A native doctor, identified as Adeniyi Adeyeye, has been caught with a human skull at Moro, Ife North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to Fimihan Adeoye, the Commissioner of Police in Osun, Adeyeye was arrested by men of the state Police Command in Ipetumodu following a tip-off.

The police boss made this known while briefing journalists in Osogbo on Tuesday.

He said the command was still investigating the matter, adding that “the suspect would be charged to court soon.”

The suspect, while being interviewed by journalists first claimed that one Akin, who was living in his house brought the skull and he (Adeyeye) sent him packing based on this.

He said he was surprised that policemen later came to arrest him with the skull.

Adeyeye reportedly changed his story line when he was confronted that he wanted to make money ritual for a client.