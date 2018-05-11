Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, has paraded two serial rapists and 8 other notorious criminals held for various crimes ranging from vandalizing electric cables to the murder of one Alh. Yahaya Umar of Jengre community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Commissioner lamented that the Command has received over 20 cases of rape in the last three months alone, and advised parents in the State to take adequate care of their children and shield them from needless exposure.

Adie disclosed this on Friday when he paraded the suspects at the State Command, saying that they will be charged to court to face the law.

Speaking of a rape cases, the Commissioner said: “One Gambo Muhammed, a 50-year-old man of Sabon Layi in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, lured Aisha Ibrahim, an 11-year-old girl into his room and had canal knowledge of her.

“Also, Ibrahim Dahiru, a 34-year-old man on two different occasion lured the same girl to his room and had carnal knowledge of her on his matrimonial bed.

“The two suspects when arrested and interrogated confessed to the crime. Investigations have been concluded and they are to be charged to court soon,” said Adie

Detailing the other crimes, the Commissioner said a police detective laid ambush at Tina Junction and arrested seven persons who conspired and climbed a communication mast, property of IHS Tours, and dismantled it with the aim of selling if off.

Commissioner Adie explained that on interrogation, one of the suspects, Kabiru Mohammed, a staff of Multi-Links, confessed to the crime and revealed that they had paid off the security man detailed to secure the property, Mr Christopher Ezenya, with N10,000 before they were allowed to have access to the mast.

A rope, spanners, iron rods and aviation and warning lights were recovered from the suspects, who would be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed, Adie said.