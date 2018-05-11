The Chief Whip of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chike Imo Ogiji, has been arraigned by the Police at a Magistrate Court in the Abakaliki district for alleged certificate forgery.

Mr Ogiji was arraigned on a four count charge of swearing false affidavit, forgery of exam papers and forgery of primary school testimonial.

He was however granted bail by the Presiding Judge while the matter was adjourned to 11th of June 2018.