The Nigerian Army has said its troops conducting clearance operation in Numan general area of Adamawa State, killed ten armed bandits, following an encounter.

The ten bandits, according to the Army in a statement by its spokesman, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, “were neutralised during an operation which lasted for one hour.”

The statement which did not state when the operation was carried out, said items recovered include from the bandits included 18 motorcycles; two Dane guns; one Sub Machine Gun; one double barrel; four cartridges; 13 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition NATO special and one cutlass.

One of the bandits, “Adamu Umar was captured during the operation”, the statement added.

“Preliminary investigation is ongoing meanwhile, the suspect and the remains of the 10 bandits neutralized have been handed over to the Nigeria Police.

“The general public is hereby advised once again to always report any suspicious activities to the law enforcement agents from prompt action, “the statement added.