No fewer than three people reportedly lost their lives, yesterday, in a pre-dawn renewed bloody clash between rival cult groups operating in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

It was gathered that while two of the victims were killed at Ojowo section of Ijebu-Igbo during the attack, one other identified as Mr Owolabi, alias Aburo Obasanjo, was hacked to death at the station garage area of the town around 4 am.

But, in a swift reaction, Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, refuted the account of three persons being killed, claiming that just one person was found dead in a location within the town in the morning with machete cuts.

Residents of the area are now living in palpable fear following the renewed violence by cult groups.

It would be recalled that the latest killings bring the number of persons killed in Ijebu-Igbo through cult-related violence to nine in the last five weeks.

In one of such killings, which occurred in the first week of April, four persons, including a Police Inspector, were hacked to death in a clash between a cult group and people suspected to be members of Oodua People’s Congress, OPC.

Already, the Police have arraigned 34 people before an Ijebu-Igbo magistrate’s court in connection with that violent clash in April.