A Daura Road Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old cook, Ahmed Saidu, to three years imprisonment for stealing gold jewelries worth N6 million.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Yero gave the sentence after finding the accused guilty of the crime leveled against him.

“Having carefully heard the witnesses’ testimonies, the defendant is hereby found guilty of the offence of theft.”

Yero, however, gave the convict an option to pay N10, 000 fine, following his plea for leniency, as a first time offender.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Luka Yilga, the convict was first arraigned on Dec. 2, 2015 and was subsequently granted a N500, 000 bail, after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Yilga said one Mr Kaita Bello of Bayajidda Road Ungwan Rimi in Kaduna had reported the case on Nov. 11, 2015, to the Ungwan Rimi Police Station.

The prosecutor further said that the complainant reported that the convict who was his cook, entered into his room and stole his family’s gold jewelry valued at N6 million.

Yilga told the court that the convict sold some of the stolen items to one Ibrahim Suleiman of no fixed address at the rate of N1.2 million.

He added that when police detectives arrested him, they found in his possession some of the stolen jewelry, adding that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.