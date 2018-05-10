Son of a former Kwara State police spokesman was among six suspected cultists that were, on Thursday, paraded by the Kwara State Police Command, in Ilorin.

The father of the suspected cultist and former spokesman of the state police command, was identified as Mohammed Soliu, while his suspect son is identified as Lanre.

Mohammed Soliu is also a traditional chieftaincy holder in the Ilorin Emirate.

His son, Lanre, was paraded alongside others, for alleged murder and membership of Aiye confraternity cult group.

Lanre, also known as ‘Askari’ of Number 13, Ile Nda compound, Emir’s Palace Ilorin, was arrested, on Tuesday, after a manhunt for him over alleged killing of late Yemi Bayero of Ago market, Ilorin.

The suspect, who was paraded, on Thursday, in Ilorin, by Commissioner of Police, Aminu Pai Saleh, alongside five others, had confessed to have carried out the killing with one Abolaji Safti Ojulari, Adeyi and Tiro.

The police boss, who also paraded an alleged notorious cultist, Abolaji Safti Ojulari, of Kankatu area of Ilorin metropolis, said that the suspect alongside 13 of his accomplices, had killed 11 people, including a notorious hoodlum Bayo Ajia, between 2016 and 2018.

“The suspect was arrested on May 5, 2018 after a manhunt. He has been in the command’s wanted list for over two years. He lives at Kankatu area Ilorin where he was hiding. He confessed to be an active member of Aiye confraternity. He also named his 13 accomplices”, he said.

The police boss also paraded one Azeez Mayaki, male 26, who was arrested on Tuesday, saying that the suspect had confessed to killing of one Lateef on February 2, 2018 at Ode Alfa Nda Ilorin.

“Also, one Suleiman Babatunde, male 26 of Gambari area of Ilorin was arrested after a discreet investigation linked him to killing of one Owolabi, male at Amilegbe area of Ilorin in July, 2017 with one accomplice, Olaitan.

Also paraded were Yusuf Habeeb and Umar Yahaya for alleged criminal conspiracy and being members of secret cult. The suspects among others who fled, were arrested while congregating at Kangile village, via Royal valley estate, Ilorin.

The police commissioner who said that all the arrested suspects would soon be charged to court, advised criminal elements in the state to eschew criminal acts, adding that the command was prepared to run them out of circulation.