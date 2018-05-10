A 61-year-old father, Femi Adelegan, and his son, Daniel Adelegan, were on Thursday arraigned at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N2.4 million belonging to their employer.

The father, who resides at Mowe Ibafo area of Ogun, and Daniel, 30, who lives at Ori Oke, Magodo, Lagos State, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Raphael Donny, told the court that the accused committed the offences between August 2015 and October 2017.

Donny said that the accused, who were loan officers at Deva Access and Empowerment International Ltd., located at No. 30, Iju Road, Agege, Lagos, defrauded the company of N2.4 million.

“When the company audited the company’s account, they noticed that the sum of N2.4 million was missing.

“The company reported the matter to the Police; the accused were arrested and confessed that they had converted the money to their own use,’’ he said.

The offences contravened Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Adebayo, admitted each of the accused to N500,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 22, for hearing.